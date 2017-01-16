Ainsworth Star-Journal

Enrollment Period Open for Safety-Net Coverage in 2017

The Ainsworth Farm Service Agency (FSA) Office reminds area producers on farms with base acres, they need to enroll in the Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs bef

Down Memory Lane ... 2016 Top Stories in Brown County

Here’s a look back at what happened in June 2016 for residents of the area: Brady Delimont was named the 2015-16 KBRB Athlete of the Year.

Innocents Society Makes IVAN Trip to Ainsworth to Help with the Ainsworth Theater

The Innocents Society is the Chancellor’s senior honorary at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Valentine Midland News

Groundhog Day Pancake and Sausage feed held by Valentine Lions Club

Thursday, February 2, 5:00 p.m.  - 7:00 p.m, the Valentine Lions  Club will be hosting their annual  Groundhog Day Pancake and Sausage  feed.  

Sandhills Cattle Association to host 26th annual Ranch Tour January 28

Valentine, NE, January 16, 2017– Whether you are a rancher looking for new and innovative ideas, a community member interested in viewing some of the top producing ranches in the Sandhills of Nebra

Valentine Lions Club recognizes Henderson’s IGA

Henderson’s IGA is the second recipient of the Golden Sponsor’s Bell and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Valentine Lions Club.

Gregory Times-Advocate

Petitions for city election available on Friday

The Gregory City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Mayor Scott Anshutz chaired the meeting.

Impersonation contest features big name performers on Saturday

The debut of Gregory’s Impersonation Contest will be held at the Dixon Townhall Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 28 with shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Allen Johnson paid the troops in Vietnam

SPC-5 Allen Johnson served three years in the Army during the Vietnam War. He spent eighteen months in Vietnam. “Where I was stationed, it was just like stateside duty,” recalled Johnson.

Sports

B/G Storm claims fifth place at Winner Invitational Tourney

The B/G Storm team claimed fifth place at the Winner Invitational Tournament that was held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Winner. There were 10 teams involved in this tournament. Team scores: 1.

By Coach John Hansen

Gregory Knights of Columbus hosts annual free-throw competition

Thirteen students participated in the free-throw contest. Those are: back row.

 

Lady Gorillas place 7th in SPC Tourney

On Tuesday, January 17, the Lady Gorillas traveled to Chamberlain to play the Chamberlain Cubs. The Cubs started the first quarter out-scoring the Lady Gorillas 15 to 7.

By Coach Kevin Myrmoe

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467