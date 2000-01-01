Ainsworth Star-Journal
Mayor Ed Brown opened the regular monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on January 5th with Councilmen Dave Cheatum, Teresa LeMunyan and Aaron Miller present.
Here’s a look back at what happened in March and April 2016 for residents of the area:
March
Valentine Midland News
At 7:02 p.m., Ashton Darrien was born to Kristen Night Shield on January 1, 2017 which makes him the first baby born at Cherry County Hospital.
By Laura Vroman
Gregory Times-Advocate
Funeral services for businessman Tom Eliason will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium with Ed Midgley conducting.
Sports
The Ainsworth Lady Bulldogs traveled to Burwell on Tuesday, January 3rd for their first game of 2017.
The Valentine Badgers are coming off their Holiday Tournament and the Lady Badgers traveled to Gordon-Rushville, Friday, January 6, 2017.
Due to weather the Badger’s invite was cancelled December 16-17, to make that up, they traveled to Columbus for a two day meet, January 6-7, 2017 where they took first place.
