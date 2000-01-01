Ainsworth Star-Journal

Gov. Ricketts, Chairman Smith and Chairwoman Brasch Propose Nebraska-Style Tax Reforms

Strategic Plan Update - Vision 2023

Jo Dailey Fills Last Vacancy Seat on Long Pine City Council

Mayor Ed Brown opened the regular monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on January 5th with Councilmen Dave Cheatum, Teresa LeMunyan and Aaron Miller present.
 

The Power of Love

The 73rd annual Coronation Ceremony will be held Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Valentine High School Auditorium. The theme this year will be Power of Love.

Practical guide to Sandhills Conservation Practices now available

Welcome Ashton Darrien First Baby of 2017

At 7:02 p.m., Ashton Darrien was born to Kristen Night Shield on January 1, 2017 which makes him the first baby born at Cherry County Hospital.
 

