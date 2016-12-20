Ainsworth Star-Journal

Final Winners of Chamber Christmas Bucks Giveaway

The Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held its final drawing for five winners of $50.00 each in Chamber Bucks.
 

Pozehls Win Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Residential Lighting Contest

Firemen Called to Christmas Day Fire That Destroyed Ainsworth Business

Valentine Midland News

Cherry County Clinic donates to veterans

Receiving the check from Angela Miedema, PA-C is Unit 90 Auxiliary President Kelly Hollopeter. Also present was Dr. Steven Senseney and Unit 90 Chaplain Nancy Allard.

New officer for Valentine Police Department brings department to six officers

Valentine Police Department would like to announce the addition of Officer Tim McBride to the force. Officer McBride was sworn in on December 12, 2016.

Cherry County Commissioners vote to deny CUP #01-16

Monday, December 19, 2016, the Cherry County Commissioners held a special meeting at 4:00 p.m. in the Cherry County Court Room to vote on the Conditional Use Permit #01-16 for BSH Kilgore, LLC.

By Laura Vroman

Gregory Times-Advocate

Funeral services for Thomas Eliason scheduled on Wednesday, December 28 at the Gregory Auditorium

Funeral services for businessman Tom Eliason will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium with Ed Midgley conducting.

McCance celebrates 100th birthday on Dec. 28

Gravel road mowing charge increased for unincorporated townships in Gregory Co

Sports

Lady Black Panthers defeat Lady Gorillas

On Tuesday, December 20, 2016, the Lady Gorillas hosted the defending District 11 Champions, the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers.

By Coach Kevin Myrmoe

Gorillas fall to Titans, 43-78

The Gregory Gorillas ran into a buzz saw on the evening of Thursday, December 22 as the Mt. Vernon-Plankinton Titans handed the Gorillas their third loss on the year by a score of 76-43.

VMS plays last regular season BB game

The girls middle school basketball played their last regular season game against Ainsworth. The eighth grade team, pictured above, lost 23 to 14 and seventh grade team, below, lost 16 to 10.

