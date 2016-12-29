Ainsworth Star-Journal
On December 29, 2016 at approximately 11:00 p.m., a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near Daniels Manufacturing.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The death penalty has again been voted the top Nebraska story of the year by newspaper and broadcast members of The Associated Press and AP staffers.
County Here’s a look back at what the first few months of 2016 held for residents of the area:
January
Valentine Midland News
Gregory Times-Advocate
Sports
by Coach John Hansen
Ainsworth hosted the Holiday Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, December 28th and Thursday, December 29th.
Ainsworth Community Schools hosted the Holiday Basketball Tournament on December 28th and 29th.
Ainsworth Star-Journal
921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234
Valentine Midland News
146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946
Gregory Times-Advocate
119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467