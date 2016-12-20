Ainsworth Star-Journal
Valentine Midland News
Receiving the check from Angela Miedema, PA-C is Unit 90 Auxiliary President Kelly Hollopeter. Also present was Dr. Steven Senseney and Unit 90 Chaplain Nancy Allard.
Valentine Police Department would like to announce the addition of Officer Tim McBride to the force. Officer McBride was sworn in on December 12, 2016.
Monday, December 19, 2016, the Cherry County Commissioners held a special meeting at 4:00 p.m. in the Cherry County Court Room to vote on the Conditional Use Permit #01-16 for BSH Kilgore, LLC.
By Laura Vroman
Gregory Times-Advocate
Sports
On Tuesday, December 20, 2016, the Lady Gorillas hosted the defending District 11 Champions, the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers.
By Coach Kevin Myrmoe
The Gregory Gorillas ran into a buzz saw on the evening of Thursday, December 22 as the Mt. Vernon-Plankinton Titans handed the Gorillas their third loss on the year by a score of 76-43.
The girls middle school basketball played their last regular season game against Ainsworth. The eighth grade team, pictured above, lost 23 to 14 and seventh grade team, below, lost 16 to 10.
