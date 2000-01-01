Ainsworth Star-Journal

Jo Dailey Fills Last Vacancy Seat on Long Pine City Council

Mayor Ed Brown opened the regular monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on January 5th with Councilmen Dave Cheatum, Teresa LeMunyan and Aaron Miller present.
 

Down Memory Lane ... 2016 Top Stories in Brown County

Here’s a look back at what happened in March and April 2016 for residents of the area:
 
March
 

Cold Temperatures Play Havoc in Ainsworth Schools Music Room

Valentine Midland News

Practical guide to Sandhills Conservation Practices now available

Welcome Ashton Darrien First Baby of 2017

At 7:02 p.m., Ashton Darrien was born to Kristen Night Shield on January 1, 2017 which makes him the first baby born at Cherry County Hospital.
 

Ribbon Cutting held for Wright’s Bait

By Laura Vroman

Gregory Times-Advocate

92nd session of SD legislature convenes

Gregory County 2016 year in review

Funeral services for Thomas Eliason scheduled on Wednesday, December 28 at the Gregory Auditorium

Funeral services for businessman Tom Eliason will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium with Ed Midgley conducting.

Sports

Lady Bulldogs Lose Games to Two Tough Opponents, Burwell and Minden

The Ainsworth Lady Bulldogs traveled to Burwell on Tuesday, January 3rd for their first game of 2017.
 

Badgers are bested by Minden

The Valentine Badgers are coming off their Holiday Tournament and the Lady Badgers traveled to Gordon-Rushville, Friday, January 6, 2017.
 

Wrestlers take first place at Columbus!

Due to weather the Badger’s invite was cancelled December 16-17, to make that up, they traveled to Columbus for a two day meet, January 6-7, 2017 where they took first place.

