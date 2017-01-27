Ainsworth Star-Journal

Ainsworth Chamber of Commerce Recognizes G.W. (Gerry) Osborn as Volunteer of the Year

The Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual banquet and awards night Friday, January 20th at the Elks Lodge in Ainsworth. Dr.

Zachary Frazier Pled No Contest to First Degree Sexual Assault

On Tuesday, January 24th in Brown County District Court, Zachary W.

North Central Nebraska Receives Heavy Snow Fall

Heavy snow started falling in north central Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon, January 24th and continued into Wednesday, January 25th finally depositing 14 inches of snow on Ainsworth.

Valentine Midland News

The Power of Love

The 73rd annual Coronation was held Sunday, January 29, with all the Disney characters invited for The Power of Love ball.
 

By Laura Vroman

Local EMTs learn how to help with burns

Valentine PD to conduct special patrols February 9-11

The Valentine Police Department will be conducting a special enforcement effort beginning February 9-11.
 

Gregory Times-Advocate

Impersonation Contest in Gregory is a big hit

Mark Braun and Jared Opp won first place as the Blues Brothers at Gregory’s Impersonation Contest. The duo performed Everybody Needs Somebody to Love.
 

Gregory school activities now use live video streamed by Winner company

Petitions for city election available on Friday

The Gregory City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Mayor Scott Anshutz chaired the meeting.

Sports

B/G Storm claims second place at Ainsworth Invitational Tournament

BOWLING RESULTS

Broken Bow Wins Boys Southwest Conference Basketball Tournament

The Broken Bow Indians won the boys side of the Southwest Conference Basketball Tournament by defeating Gothenburg in the championship game 40 to 38 on Saturday, January 28th.

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467