Ainsworth Chamber of Commerce Recognizes G.W. (Gerry) Osborn as Volunteer of the Year

The Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual banquet and awards night Friday, January 20th at the Elks Lodge in Ainsworth. Dr. Beatrice Taylor from the Brown County Hospital, Jamie Stutzman from Union Bank & Trust and Jennifer Hitchcock from Ainsworth Community Schools were elected to three year terms on the Board of Directors. They will be replacing outgoing Board Members Chris Raymond, Mary Gambill and Erika Hasenohr. They will join John Pierce, Bret Younkin, Susan Zwiebel, Sherry Buoy, Betsy Saner and Stacey Dinklage.

