Brown County Sheriff’s Office Still Searching for Suspect

Wed, 01/04/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

On December 29, 2016 at approximately 11:00 p.m., a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near Daniels Manufacturing. During the traffic stop, several individuals took off running. One individual was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Two people were arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail for Possession of Marijuana more than one pound and intent to deliver.

As of Monday, January 2nd, a third suspect is still at large. The individual is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8” tall, 180-200 pounds, wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, a white shirt with gray markings and a gray sweatshirt. The suspect has several cuts from barbed wire and was bleeding during the foot pursuit.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, who brought in a K9 from North Platte to search for the suspect early in the morning on December 30th.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467