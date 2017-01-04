Death Penalty Reinstatement Voted 2016’s Top Nebraska Story

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The death penalty has again been voted the top Nebraska story of the year by newspaper and broadcast members of The Associated Press and AP staffers.

Nebraska voters reinstated the death penalty on Nov. 8 when they overturned the Legislature’s decision last year to abolish capital punishment. The Legislature’s action topped the AP list for 2015.

Critics of capital punishment say it’s unlikely the state soon will execute any of the 10 men on death row. The state has had difficulty obtaining the drugs necessary, and any procedural changes contemplated likely will face legal challenges.

