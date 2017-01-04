Down Memory Lane ... 2016 Top Stories in Brown County

County Here’s a look back at what the first few months of 2016 held for residents of the area:

January

On Friday, January 15th, The annual Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and election of new board members. Elected were John Pierce and Sherry Buoy.

Recognized as the 2015 Outstanding Volunteers were: Adult Volunteers - Lisa Schlueter and Patty Finley and The Outstanding Youth of the year was Jack Arens.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/