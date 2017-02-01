Zachary Frazier Pled No Contest to First Degree Sexual Assault

On Tuesday, January 24th in Brown County District Court, Zachary W. Frazier, age 23, pled no contest to one count of First Degree Sexual Assault, a Class II felony which is punishable by a minimum of one year imprisonment and a maximum of fifty years imprisonment. Between October 31, 2015 and June 13, 2016, Mr. Frazier engaged in a sexual relationship with a fifteen year old victim. During the investigation, the Defendant admitted to having multiple sexual encounters with the victim in Brown County, Nebraska. Throughout this period, the Defendant was on probation for Child Abuse, a Class IIIA felony, arising out of unrelated sexual encounters with a separate victim in Rock County, Nebraska.

