92nd session of SD legislature convenes

The 92nd session of the South Dakota legislature convenes at noon on Tuesday, January 10 in Pierre. The session is scheduled for 38 days. The District 21 legislators are Senator Billie Sutton (Dem) of Burke, Representative Lee Qualm (Rep) of Platte and Representative Julie Bartling (Dem) of Gregory. They provided the following comments on their top issues for the session. District 21 is comprised of Gregory, Tripp and Charles Mix Counties and Precincts 2 and 5 in Bon Homme County.