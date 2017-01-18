Avera Gregory Hospital, City of Gregory are partners in recycling center project

A recycling center has started in Gregory. The recycle trailer is located south of the hospital and has bins that are labeled for newspaper, paper, plastic and tin. Cheryl Duimstra, of Avera Gregory Hospital radiology department, is the recycling project leader for the Avera Gregory Hospital service excellence committee. Said Duimstra, “This is a team effort between the hospital and the City of Gregory.” The hospital acquired a surplus trailer for collecting recycled items. The hospital and the city split the $1,800 cost of the trailer. Ranchers Livestock Equipment donated the labor and materials to paint it. “We want to especially thank Ranchers Livestock for their contribution,” said Duimstra.

