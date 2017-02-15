Campaign underway to resume beef, pork country of origin labeling

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 1:35pm News Staff

There have been ongoing discussions about reinstating COOL (Country of Origin Labeling). Now one of COOL’s staunchest supporters has started a campaign to get federal COOL laws reinstated. The R-CALF USA group recently published information about a new campaign they’ve started: “COOLin100.” The campaign calls on the new Trump Administration and the current Congress to reinstate COOL for beef and pork during the Trump Administration’s first 100 days in office.

 

