Chamber of Commerce, BID hold annual meeting

The Gregory BID Group and Gregory/Dallas Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting on Feb. 17.

Chamber board member Anthony Timanus spoke about the results of the strategic planning sessions that they’ve held. They wanted to make sure that what they were doing was achieving the mission and goals of the organization locally. The Chamber is committed to community growth, job creation and development in the local area.

Timanus explained their path going forward. “We want to move away from event planning and trying to drive foot traffic to more of a facilitation role. Instead of the Chamber coming up with our own ideas and own plans on how to achieve those three goals, we’re reaching out to the local businesses through facilitation and sponsorship to try to promote the events that they already have planned and to work with the businesses instead of working separate.”

