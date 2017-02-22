Chamber of Commerce, BID hold annual meeting

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 11:18am News Staff

The Gregory BID Group and Gregory/Dallas Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting on Feb. 17.

Chamber board member Anthony Timanus spoke about the results of the strategic planning sessions that they’ve held. They wanted to make sure that what they were doing was achieving the mission and goals of the organization locally. The Chamber is committed to community growth, job creation and development in the local area.

Timanus explained their path going forward. “We want to move away from event planning and trying to drive foot traffic to more of a facilitation role. Instead of the Chamber coming up with our own ideas and own plans on how to achieve those three goals, we’re reaching out to the local businesses through facilitation and sponsorship to try to promote the events that they already have planned and to work with the businesses instead of working separate.”

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467