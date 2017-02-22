Dinner theater with impersonators on Fri., Mar. 3 will benefit drive in projector project

Megan Seegers and Michael Boxa will entertain attendees at the benefit dinner theater planned for Fri., Mar. 3 at the Dallas American Legion. The fundraiser will benefit the digital projector fund for the Hilltop Drive In. Sheila Kahler 830-1700 and Dr. Marv Braun 835-9920 are organizing the event.

