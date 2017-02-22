Five Storm wrestlers head to state

Region 3B Tournament The Burke/Gregory Storm competed in the Region 3B tournament on Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Wagner. This is the qualifier for the State B Wrestling Tournament to be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on February 24 and 25 and we were able to place five wrestlers in this tournament by placing in fourth place or better.

At the Region 3B tournament, Winner Area won the team title with 138 points, followed by Bon Homme/Scotland in second place with 134 points. Parkston earned third place with 129 points and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica- Stickney came in fourth place with 103 points and Wagner earned 81.5 points for fifth place.

Sixth place was Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes with 81 points, seventh place was Burke/ Gregory with 75 points, eighth place was Wolsey-Wessington with 57.5 points, ninth place was Sunshine Bible Academy with 45 points and tenth place was Wessington Springs/Woonsocket with 40.5 points.

