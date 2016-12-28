Funeral services for Thomas Eliason scheduled on Wednesday, December 28 at the Gregory Auditorium

Wed, 12/28/2016 - 10:10am News Staff
Funeral services for businessman Tom Eliason will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium with Ed Midgley conducting.
 
Invocation was provided by John Fincher. Tributes to Tom were given by Kathie Bartlett and Gary Heintz. Dan Eliason was speaker and Eric Eliason said the closing prayer.
 
Annette Wagner and Leann Schrader were in charge of registration.

 

