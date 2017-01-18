Governor Daugaard announces sales tax deal with Amazon
Wed, 01/18/2017 - 10:32am News Staff
by Dana Hess - CNS
The effort to quell lagging state sales tax receipts received a boost on Tuesday with Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s announcement that Amazon would voluntarily start collecting sales tax on its online sales in South Dakota. Daugaard made the announcement to a joint session of the Legislature during his annual State of the State message.
