Gravel road mowing charge increased for unincorporated townships in Gregory Co

The Gregory County Commission met on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Commissioners Darrell Bentz, Jeff Johnson, Lance Matucha, Jessy Biggins and Myron Johnson were present. Incoming commissioner Bob Hausmann of District 4 also attended.

Board chairman Myron Johnson said that the board is looking for help and ways to cooperate with owners and operators to offset the cost of gravel road maintenance in unorganized townships. Some of the county’s unbudgeted costs for mowing include the loading, transportation and mowing hourly wage costs, gas and diversion of county highway department resources from other tasks. The tax revenue generated by the unorganized townships is not sufficient to cover the major costs of maintaining gravel roads in unorganized townships: blading, graveling and snowplowing. The county continues to spend $70,000 to $80,000 annually to mow gravel roads in unorganized townships.

Gregory County Highway Superintendent Brad Ellwanger provided the information based on a cost analysis he had done.

