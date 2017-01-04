Gregory County 2016 year in review
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 11:05am News Staff
It was a tough year economically for Gregory County farmers, ranchers and retailers. Drops in livestock and crop prices and internet sales competition continually challenged residents. Despite that, the quality of life in this area brought young working couples back to raise their families, and kept other young families here. Two daycare facilities opened in Gregory County in 2016 to help meet the growing need to care for the youngest residents of the county.
