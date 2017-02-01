Gregory school activities now use live video streamed by Winner company

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 12:55pm News Staff
Fans of Gregory school activities have a new web site to watch real time video of Gorilla events. The www.gregorygorillaslive.com site is now broadcasting home athletic events and other activities. The Gregory School District contracted with Sports Ticket Live, an area business, to replace the live video stream for school events that were previously carried on The Cube.
 

