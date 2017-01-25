The debut of Gregory’s Impersonation Contest will be held at the Dixon Townhall Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 28 with shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The acts include Shirley Temple, Patsy Cline, George Strait, the Blues Brothers, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Louie Armstrong, Ron Wilson of the Safaris, Miranda Lambert, Aretha Frankin, Mama Cass and a mystery guest. The M.C. Impersonation contest features big name performers on Saturday Shirley Temple will be the youngest performer at Gregory’s Impersonation Contest on Saturday, Jan. 28. is Marvin Braun. Cash prizes will be awarded to the contest winners. The contest is a fundraiser for the park performance center. All proceeds will be used to complete the roof, sides and dressing rooms of the performance center located just north of the Gregory swimming pools.

