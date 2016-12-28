McCance celebrates 100th birthday on Dec. 28

Mary McCance is 100 years old on December 28, 2016. She is a lively, spirited woman who says she started to slow down physically. Anyone who knows her realizes she hasn’t slowed down mentally.

Mary Liegl was born south of Burke along the Ponca Creek. She was the fourth of eight children, four boys and four girls, and the third oldest girl. She had four brothers: Ernest, Martin, Albert and George and three sisters: Bertha, Rose and Gladys. Mary recalled, “My mother died when I was eight years old.” She doesn’t remember much about her mom. “My oldest brother was 13 or 14 when she died. My youngest brother was only 11 months old. The neighbors wanted to take him and raise him, but he wasn’t having anything to do with that. He stayed home and we all raised him.” She doesn’t know what her mother died from. “They told him (Mary’s dad) she had so long to live and then she died. He didn’t talk very much about her. He was like me. I don’t talk very much either. My dad raised us. There were eight of us and all eight were still at home. The kids helped raise each other.”

Said Mary, “We all played together, mostly outside. At Christmas, we all got little candies and we might have got a deck of cards. We like to play cards. We used to play Schafkopf, a German card game, with my dad.”