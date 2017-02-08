Morgan Opbroek makes and sells homemade dog biscuits to raise funds for Rescues Unlimited
Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:57am News Staff
Morgan Opbroek is 11 years old and in fifth grade at Gregory Elementary School. Morgan wants to become a veterinarian someday. She loves animals, and she decided to find a way to support the local animal rescue effort at Rescues Unlimited. Morgan makes all natural dog treats and sells them. All profits go to Rescues Unlimited.
