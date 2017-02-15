Old GHS trophies being restored

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 1:37pm News Staff

Ed Nebola, manager of the Gregory Food Bank, has a new project. He is repairing and cleaning up several hundred trophies and plaques that were in Gregory High School on Rosebud Avenue. The trophies were boxed up in 2007, when the middle school and high school moved to the new school on Logan Avenue. A former student stored the boxes until recently.

 

