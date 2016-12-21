Wade Juracek makes mission trip to help feed the hungry in the Dominican Republic

Wade Juracek has returned from an 11 day mission trip to the Dominican Republic (D.R.) where he was part of a team that assembled solar ovens and trained new cooks in the preparation of their native foods. He left on Dec. 2 and returned Dec. 13, 2016. Wade was inspired to make the trip by his late uncle, Larry Juracek, of Winner, who passed away in January 2016. Larry often spoke about the mission trip he had taken to Haiti to help the Haitian people build and use solar ovens.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/