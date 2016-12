The 55th Annual Christmas Pageant was held on Sunday, December 4th. This year’s Holy Family was Logan, Natalie and Lincoln Leach. Brian Delimont served as Gabriel. More pictures of this year’s pageant can be found on page 13 of this week’s edition.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/