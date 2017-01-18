Bruening is new Cenex manager

John Bruening is the new Cenex manager. He replaced Ken Dooley who retired. He came to Gregory from Sioux City, IA. For the past 10 years he was the operations manager at the Farmer’s Coop in Hinton, IA. John and his wife Jennifer grew up in a town of 1,100 people, so the move from Sioux City to Gregory didn’t cause culture shock. He said, “I grew up on a family farm and worked at the local coop in high school and college. I really started from the ground up.”