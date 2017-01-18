Dent recognized for 15 years of weather observations for the National Weather Service

Dave Dent of Heart City Radio KVSH was recently recognized for 15 years of service for taking weather observations for the National Weather Service. He’s been recording weather statistics for many years, but became an official weather observer at the end of 2000. The NWS Cooperative Program spans all 50 states, collecting weather observations from numerous volunteer weather observers for the climate database, weather forecasts, and for the protection of life and property. Pictured are Teresa Keck, head meteorologist from the National Weather Service and Dave Dent as he accepts his 15 year Individual Length of Service Award from the North Platte National Weather Service Office.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/