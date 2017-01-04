Mayor Anshutz looks back at 2016, ahead to 2017

Mayor Scott Anshutz recently took a look back at 2016. He’s been the mayor of Gregory since May. He also shared some of what’s in store for 2017. Said Anshutz, “The last seven months as your Mayor have been enjoyable. The council and the city staff are now comfortable with my style of being the Mayor as I am more hands on and I guess that comes from being a business owner myself. I have met with all city departments and now have an understanding of what they may need and how they operate. I want to be there if they need me and yet I don’t want to micromanage, as they are paid to run their departments and they all do a great job.”

