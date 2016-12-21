Nebraska State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Department and Ainsworth Fire Department Work to “Fill the Patrol Car”

Cold weather and snow didn’t stop members of the Nebraska State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Department and Ainsworth Fire Department from filling patrol cars with toys and cold weather clothes for needed families in the area.

As one drove through Ainsworth on Friday, December 16th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. the lights of emergency vehicles were visible in the Viaero parking lot. Members of the three groups were filling their vehicles with donations from area residents.

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Ainsworth Fire Department worked together to “Fill the Patrol Car” with Toys and Cold Weather Clothes for those in need. State Trooper Gena Jones said, “There are families in need here and due to our community size we are often overlooked. This project is to show support to our local families that they do matter and we are here to help them. This will be a relief to help these families during the holiday and the cold months ahead.”

