New Emergency Siren Installed in Southwest Ainsworth

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 5:00am News Staff

Schmader Electric of West Point braved the cold temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, December 14th and 15th to install a new emergency siren. The siren was purchased through a FEMA grant and installed on Front Street near the Residence of Ainsworth Apartments. With the installation of the new siren, Ainsworth now has good coverage of the whole community. Prior to the installation, Ainsworth had two sirens with locations at the Ainsworth Fire Hall and East City Park.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467