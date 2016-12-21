New Emergency Siren Installed in Southwest Ainsworth

Schmader Electric of West Point braved the cold temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, December 14th and 15th to install a new emergency siren. The siren was purchased through a FEMA grant and installed on Front Street near the Residence of Ainsworth Apartments. With the installation of the new siren, Ainsworth now has good coverage of the whole community. Prior to the installation, Ainsworth had two sirens with locations at the Ainsworth Fire Hall and East City Park.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/