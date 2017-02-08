SD Farmers Union celebrates the Kenzy Ranch family

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:58am News Staff
by Lura Roti
 
Ralph Kenzy used to tell his sons, “You can’t put it all in your pocketbook.” “He meant that agriculture is a lot more than money,” explains his oldest son, Brett, 45. “You get to be on the land, raising your kids. You get to work with crops and cattle. You’re never going to get rich ranching… there’s more than dollar bills that make you rich.”
 
 
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

 

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467