Storm drops a walloping 16” of snow
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 12:58pm News Staff
A major winter storm hit the upper Midwest last week and communities along the Missouri River in south central South Dakota received record snowfall amounts. Gregory received 16” of snow. The storm started Tuesday, Jan. 24 and fell at a rate of several inches per hour. Within hours snow had piled up. Snow packed, icy roads and drifting snow curtailed travel.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/