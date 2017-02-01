Storm drops a walloping 16” of snow

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 12:58pm News Staff
A major winter storm hit the upper Midwest last week and communities along the Missouri River in south central South Dakota received record snowfall amounts. Gregory received 16” of snow. The storm started Tuesday, Jan. 24 and fell at a rate of several inches per hour. Within hours snow had piled up. Snow packed, icy roads and drifting snow curtailed travel.
 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467