Funeral services for Clarence Buck were held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at the Congregational Church in Naper, NE with Anthony Murphy officiating.

Paula Haney and Carol Shutt were in charge of registration and Holly Whitney and Rose Kerner were flower attendants.

Military honors were conferred by the Naper VFW. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Clarence Eugene Buck (Popeye) was born on February 8, 1940 at Greeley, NE to Thomas and Cecelia (Hust) Buck. He grew up in Greeley and attended Greeley Sacred Heart graduating in 1959.

Clarence then joined the Navy from 1959-1969 where he was a cook on the ships.

On December 12, 1961 he married Ardith Granger. To this union eight children were born. They divorced in 1987. After the Navy, he worked for the VA for 14½ years. He also cooked for banquets of a thousand people at Riverside Inn. Upon his retirement from the VA, he worked for Skagway Stores for several years.

On July 25, 1992, Clarence married Carol Trotta. She brought three sons into this union.

Clarence enjoyed fishing, horse racing, card games, and being with his family and friends. In 2003, they moved to Gregory, where he worked for the Buches Store for five years. After back surgery, he was forced to retire.

Clarence passed away due to kidney failure on December 19, 2016, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls at the age of 76 years, 10 months and 8 days.

He is survived by his wife Carol of Burke; two sons, Richard Buck and Tom (Katie) Buck of Scotia, NE; six daughters, CeCe (Pat) Moran and Sherry Frederick of Alabama, Brenda Friesen and Donna (Eugene) Danley of Grand Island, NE, Carol (Lynn) Menke of Marquette, NE, Christina (Jeff) Woodruff of Central City, NE; three stepsons, James Trotta of Lincoln, NE, Steven Trotta and Jeff Trotta of Grand Island, NE; 31 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; one brother Ken Buck of Grand Island, NE; and sister-in-law Kathleen Buck.

He was preceded in death by one son Robert Thomas Buck, one grandson Emmanuel Buck, his parents, three sisters, Margaret (Roy) Medberry, Grace (Bill) Lukefahr, and Besse Mach, and five brothers, Thomas (Fern) Buck, Edward (Mary) Buck, Dale Buck, Richard Buck, and Harold Buck.