Memorial services for Curt Larson were held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church in Gregory with Pastor Russ Grim officiating. Graveside services were held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview, NE with Pastor Bill Serr officiating. Marcy Creekmur was in charge of registration. Urn bearers were David Hespe, Don Veskrna, Scott Christensen, Bob Determan, Rick Cook and Pat Kayl. Honorary urn bearers were Myron Nilson, Andy Keogh, Tom Munk, Marlow Willuweit and Alan Dobson. Inurnment was in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview, NE. Kotrba- Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Curt LeRoy Larson was born in Ainsworth, NE, on February 18, 1960 to Darold and Sharyl (Kirkpatrick) Larson. Curt was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Springview, NE. Curt was five years old when his father was killed in an airplane crash in Atkinson, NE. After his mother married his stepfather Don Linse, Curt and his sisters were adopted and raised on the Linse ranch northwest of Burton, NE. He attended grade school at District 76 and high school at Keya Paha High School. Curt enjoyed all the things that young boys enjoy on a ranch. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, working on cars, music and was an excellent drummer. Curt met his first wife Marlene Rezac at a dance at Carlock. They were married on August 4, 1978. To this union two children were born, Curt Leroy Jr. on March 15, 1979 and Jennifer Mae on March 20, 1981. They later divorced, remarried in 1982, and again divorced in 1995. Curt obtained his GED and went to Mitchell VoTech for welding. While living in Gregory, the family decided to legally change their name back to Larson. Curt held several jobs--working for the State of Nebraska, meat cutter, milking cows at Hillside Dairy, driving truck and later running C & M Trucking, and welding at Gregory Iron Works. Curt met Pam McSweeney in 2005. They married on April 1, 2011. Curt passed away January 9, 2017 at the Avera Gregory Hospital at 56 years of age. He was survived by his wife Pamela Larson, Springview, NE; son Curt (Kathie) Larson Jr., Omaha, NE; daughter Jennifer Peck (Neil Hylla), Gregory; step daughters Echo McSweeney and Lisa McSweeney; grandchildren: Madeline, Andrew, BriLee, Rylan, Jordan, Ashlyn, Allison and Jacob; his mother Sharyl (Ron) Braun, Springview, NE; two sisters Connie (Lyle) Davis, Springview, NE, and Corrine (Brodie) Skinner, Alaska; two brothers D.D. (Glenda) Linse, Springview, NE and Kristin (JayCe) Linse, Bassett, NE; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends. Curt is preceded in death by his father Darold Larson; step father Don Linse; paternal grandparents George and Opal Larson, and maternal grandparents Dean Kirkpatrick and Inez Drake Kirkpatrick