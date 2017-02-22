Funeral services for Donald Brumbaugh were held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Union Congregational Church in Gregory with Pastor Tim Voigt officiating.

Music was provided by the congregation, accompanied by DeNalda Fortuna and Jeanie Kotrba, pianists. Mary and Keith Ellwanger were in charge of registration.

Urn bearers were James Brumbaugh, Keegan Brumbaugh, Reece Brumbaugh and Zane Brumbaugh. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Donald Eugene Brumbaugh was born November 25, 1943 to Harold Leroy Brumbaugh and Evelyn Marie (Larsen) Brumbaugh in Gregory. Don, along with his siblings, grew up in Winner and the surrounding area.

As a young boy, his mother bought a horse named Lady for them to enjoy. Later on, he would teach his own children, especially his daughter, how to ride and break horses.

As a young man, he worked for Marv Talbott and Herman Schroeder breaking horses. He also worked for several farmers in the area; most notable were Sterling Shattuck and John Vanderberg.

In the summer of 1961, Don met Beatrice F. Rasmussen. On December 1, 1963 Don and Bea were united in marriage. To this union two children were born; in 1965 Eugene Lee Brumbaugh and in 1972 Marsha Kay Brumbaugh.

Don and Bea spent their lives, raising their children on the family farm south of Gregory. In the early days they milked cows, ranched and raised crops. In 1979, Don changed course and began a new business adventure with his son - D&E Salvage and Sales. Don’s greatest passions were auctions and salvaging.

As the years rolled by, Don’s health began to take a toll and in 2004 he suffered a stroke at the age of 60. At the age of 73, Don passed away on February 10, 2017 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice Brumbaugh; his parents, Harold Leroy Brumbaugh and Evelyn (Larsen) Brumbaugh and one sister, Gladys (Brumbaugh) Siewert.

Don is survived by his son, Eugene and his wife Tina Brumbaugh of Gregory; four grandchildren: James, Keegan, Reece and Zane; daughter Marsha Clow and husband Aaron Clow of East Grand Forks, MN; one brother, Merlin and his wife Violet Brumbaugh of Newport, NE; and three nieces and one nephew; along with many friends and other family.