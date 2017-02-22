Memorial services for Gary Hoffman were held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Clausen Funeral Home in Burke with Pastor Mark Tuttle officiating.

Music was provided by Mark Tuttle and Becky Hoffman and Naomi Ellwanger were in charge of registration.

Interment was in the Herrick Cemetery in Herrick. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Gary Rudolph Hoffman was born November 28, 1939 at Burke to Rudolph (Rudy) and Lila (June) Willougby Hoffman. He passed away February 8, 2017 at his home in Burke.

Gary grew up as the oldest sibling on a farm just south of Herrick. He attended and graduated from Bonesteel High School and furthered his education in Springfield.

In 1960, Gary and Lois (Teel) Connelly were married. To this union four children were born: Ruthie, Ricky, Jeff and Greg. They were later divorced. Gary then moved to Mitchell where he worked for Ed Fiala and farmed. In 1968, he married Karon Fortier who had two daughters: Shelly and Lori.

In the late 1970’s they moved to Gillette, WY, where he worked for the Farmer-Rancher Coop as the shop foreman until his retirement. Upon his retirement they moved back to Burke in 2007.

Gary enjoyed anything to do with farming, animals, Allis Chalmers tractors, old cars and spending time with family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Ricky; his wife Karon; brother Gayle; sister Connie Inglett; an infant step-great-grandson and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Gary is survived by his children: Ruthie (Dean); Jeff and Greg (Paula) and step-daughters Shelly and Lori; brothers: Denny, Jim (Sandy) and Bob; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.