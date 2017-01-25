Funeral services for Geroldine Faye Alexander, age 76, were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Gorman Funeral Homes- Converse Chapel in Douglas, WY with Pastor Donnie Holt of the First United Methodist Church of Douglas, WY officiating. Interment was in the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, WY. Gorman Funeral Homes was in charge of arrangements. Geroldine and her twin brother, Gerold, were born Saturday, March 9, 1940 at a farm house east of Stuart, NE, the daughter of Gerold Waymond and Faye Eleanor (Adams) Herrick. She attended grade and high school at Stuart, NE. She worked for an insurance company, Mutual and United of Omaha, in Omaha, NE, as a bookkeeper for a doctor at Bassett, NE, and secretary for a finance company in Valentine, NE. She was married to Wardell Arthur Alexander on April 4,1965 in Stuart, NE, and to this union a son, Thad, was born in 1969. She was employed by Central Federal Company prior to them moving to Wyoming in 1967 and to Douglas in 1977. She was the secretary for Bud’s Field Service in Douglas, WY, until ill health forced her to retire. Geroldine enjoyed drag racing, fishing, and spending time with her family. Geroldine Alexander died Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas, WY. She is survived by her husband, Wardell Arthur “Bud” Alexander; son Thad (Tracy) Alexander; grandsons: Cody and Dalton (Kellie) Alexander all of Douglas, WY; siblings: twin brother, Georld A. Herrick of Edmonds, WA, Lois Edna Schlindwein of Edinbora, PA, Norma Belle Melcher of Durango, CO, and Joyce Irene Kraft of Scottsbluff, NE; sister- in-law, Myrna Schrader of Gregory. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerold, on March 4, 1987 and mother, Faye, on December 18,1993. A memorial to the Converse County Cancer Fund in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, WY 82633 would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com