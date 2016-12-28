Funeral services for Lester Andersen were held on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Clausen Funeral Home in Burke with Pastor Clay Lundberg officiating.

Music was provided by Clay Lundberg.

Casket bearers were the men of Allen Louden Post.

Interment was in the Herrick Cemetery in Herrick. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lester D. Andersen, ‘Andy’ was born July 18, 1921 at Herrick, the oldest of Alma and Ernest ‘Mose’ Andersen. Lester attended Herrick High School in Herrick.

After high school, Lester joined the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Lester and his family were living in Bell, CA, during World War II. After the Pearl Harbor bombing and receiving permission from his mother, five days later Lester enlisted in the United States Army. After the conclusion of WWII, Lester returned to South Dakota for a brief time. He then returned to military, enlisting in the United States Air Force. During his 30+ year career, Lester spent time all over the world including Germany, Italy, Panama, South America, South Africa, Taiwan and two tours in Vietnam. Lester was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force with the ranking of Senior Master Sergeant in December 1, 1972.

He then made his home in Herrick enjoying carpentry, gardening, reading, listening to music and taking trips in his car. In his later years, Lester moved to Burke living in the housing units and TLC Assisted Living. Lester enjoyed going to the casino even if it was to make a deposit and have dinner with family or friends. Lester moved to Butte Healthcare in Butte, NE, June 2015 until his death.

Lester was a member of the Allen Louden Post in Herrick, which was named after his uncle.

Lester passed away December 18, 2016 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke at the age of 95 years and 5 months.

His ‘little brother’ Bill Andersen, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends survive Lester.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Ernest ‘Mose’ Andersen; Brother Adrian Andersen; sisters Imogene Hall and Marcene Whitley; brothers-in-laws Emmitt Hall and Pat Whitley; sisters-in-law Wilma Andersen and Mary Andersen; nieces and nephews.