Funeral services for Marie Springer were held on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory with Pastor Marcus Ring officiating.

Music was provided by Deb Middle, soloist, accompanied by Melanie Hannahs, pianist. Angela Spellman, Michelle Holtrop, Robin Van- Hove and Darlene Horst were in charge of registration. Flower attendants were Mardi Sargent, Sammi Kenzy and Lori Zeimen.

Casket bearers were Marshall Springer, Luke Zeimen, Richard Shaffer, Tyler Zeimen, Mike Zeimen and Aaron Zeiman. Honorary casket bearers were Khrystyne Dummer, Riki Langfitt, Kayla Holtrop, Ashley White, Traci Langfitt, Renee Hedrick, Jolene Atkins, Norma Springer and Ronelle Benson.

Interment was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Marie Maxine Smith was born January 3, 1931 to Maude Ruth Stevicks Smith and George L. Smith at their home near Lucas. She was the only daughter and joined brothers George Jr. and Kenneth. Later Ronald would complete the family.

Marie went to Sunnyside Country School for eight years and graduated from Burke High School in 1949.

On October 30, 1949 she married Verlyn Lee Springer at the Congregational Church in Gregory because the Lutheran Church was being built. They moved to Verlyn’s great uncle’s homestead where she was a farm wife and helped with the family farm.

Marie was baptized and confirmed July 23, 1950 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Dixon.

Jolene was born in 1950, Terry in 1952, and Wayne in 1957. In 1965 the family moved to Madison where they lived for seven years. Jolene and Terry graduated from Madison. Wayne moved back with his parents in 1971.

Once again Marie was busy on the family farm. In 1995 they moved into Gregory with Terry staying on the farm. Verlyn and Marie continued to be active in helping on the farm.

Marie was always happy to be involved with church activities as well as helping at the Rosebud Country Care Center. She enjoyed cooking homemade meals for friends as well as her family.

Marie passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the age of 86 years.

Marie is survived by her daughter Jolene (Harold) Eichmann, Sheldon, IA; two sons Terry, on the family farm, and Wayne (DenaMarie), Dixon; her grandchildren: Michelle (Arlyn) Holtrop, Sheldon, IA, Lori (Mike) Zeiman, Cherokee, IA, Khrystyne Dummer, Sioux Falls, Ashley (Richard) White, San Antonio, TX, and Jolena Atkins, Coweta, OK; two foster granddaughters Riki Langfitt, Sioux Falls, and Traci Langfitt, Sioux City, IA; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers Ken Smith, Lucas and Ron Smith, Emporia, KS; sister-in-law Norma Springer, Gregory; along with numerous nieces, a nephew, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Maude and George Smith, brother Georgie Smith, and her husband Verlyn.