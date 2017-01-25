Funeral services for Roy Lilly were held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel in Colome with Pastor Keith Moody and Pastor Don Letellier officiating. Music was provided by Don and Anna May Letellier and a quartet, accompanied by Debbie Steffen, pianist. Ushers were Fred Weidner and Jerry Hrbanek. Judy Vobr, Kathy Hermsen, Judell Weidner and Janell Heath were in charge of registration and Suzy Hall, Hillary Tjeerdsma, Justina Birkel and Zo Snyder were flower attendants. Casket bearers were Brett Heath, Justin Heath, Jed Snyder, Randy Shippy, Vince Thieman, Rod Hermsen and Matt Vobr. Honorary casket bearers were Lee Weidner, Charlie Vobr, Roger Heath, Roger Shippy Gene Bruns and Lennie Steffen. Interment was in the West Enterprise Cemetery in Wewela. Kotrba- Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Roy Melvyn Lilly was born on March 4, 1944 at the Gregory Hospital to Oliver and Ruth (Kenaston) Lilly. Roy attended grade school through eighth grade at Kansas Flats and graduated from Colome High School in 1962 and went to work on the farm with his dad. He joined the National Guard in October 1962 and served with the 730 Medical Clearing Company until 1968. Roy was united in marriage to Carol Ring on October 10, 1970 in Colome, to this union three daughters were born, Linda Jane, Brenda Jean and Rhonda Joy. In July of 1992 Roy decided to try something other than farming/ ranching and went to work at the Colome School. He worked for the school for 20 years and always enjoyed the kids. After he retired, he still drove the school bus. Roy was an active member of the Calvary Chapel Church as he served several years as a church board member, Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed playing cards at night with Carol and at family gatherings, having a large garden and taking time to enjoy baseball games in Minnesota and Kansas City with his daughters and grandkids. Roy passed away January 17, 2017 at the age of 72 at the Winner Regional Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Carol of Colome; daughters Linda Sheehan of Rapid City, Brenda (Todd) Glanzer, grandson Isaiah Glanzer, and granddaughters, Kiara, Adyson and Mia Glanzer all of Canova, Rhonda Lilly (Bob Paradeis and sons, Paul and Jacob) of Epiphany, and one nephew, Brent Ring, who lived with Roy and his family for several years as the son he never had; and a sister Edith Ann Snyder of Springview, NE; sister-in-law Margaret (Dave) Rupert of Lennox; brothers-inlaw: Don (LaVonne) Ring of Colome, Merle (Kathy) Ring of Columbus, NE and sister-in-law Joann (Zane) Snyder of Springview, NE and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephew. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Ruth Lilly; his brother Wayne; brother-in-law, Jack Snyder; and his in-laws, Gus and Erlene Ring. Online condolences may be sent to kotrba-smithfuneralhome.com