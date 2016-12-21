Ainsworth Bulldogs Fall Short of Valentine Badgers, 45 to 51

Looking for their first win of the season, the Ainsworth Bulldogs traveled to Valentine on December 13th to play the winless Valentine Badgers.

Both teams went into the game with no wins on the season. Valentine jumped to an early lead in the first quarter out scoring the Dawgs 17 to 9 and added to their lead with another 16 points to Ainsworth’s 11 points. Valentine took a 33 to 20 lead into half-time.

Ainsworth came out strong in the third quarter scoring 15 points to Valentine’s 7 points and were within two points late in the quarter but poor free throw shooting kept Ainsworth from taking the lead. Ainsworth missed six free throws when they were down by only two points.

Valentine was then able to extend their lead to five by the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter was fairly even with Valentine scoring 11 points to Ainsworth’s 10 points.

