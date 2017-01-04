Ainsworth Bulldogs Get First Victory of Season, Take Second in Holiday Tournament

Wed, 01/04/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Ainsworth Community Schools hosted the Holiday Basketball Tournament on December 28th and 29th.

The Bulldogs picked up their first victory of the season against the North Central Knights in first-round action of the Holiday Tournament, 62 to 55.

The Dawgs were led by Freshman Grant Stec who scored personal best 30 points against the Knights. Payton Allen added 14 points on the night.

 

