Ainsworth Hosts 13 Teams for Ainsworth Invitational Wrestling Meet

Ainsworth Community Schools hosted 13 teams on Saturday, January 28th for the Ainsworth Invitational Wrestling Meet. The Valentine Badgers took top team honors with 262.5 points with Burke/Gregory taking second with 147.5 team points. Placing for Ainsworth were Dillon Micheel taking 3rd place in the 132 lb. class. Jacob Fernau, 182 lbs., and Conner Jackman, 195 lbs., each wrestled to 4th place.

