Ainsworth Lady Bulldogs Defeat Valentine Lady Badgers, Pick Up First Win of Season

The Ainsworth Lady Bulldogs won their first game of the season on Tuesday, December 13th when they traveled to Valentine and defeated the Valentine Lady Badgers.

Both teams were looking for their first win of the young season and Ainsworth came out on top 44 to 28.

Valentine led 12 to 9 after the first quarter, but that was the last time it was even close. The Lady Dawgs came out in the second quarter and scored 13 points while holding Valentine to only 2 points and took a 10 point lead into half-time.

The third quarter was even with both teams scoring 12 points each, but Ainsworth put on the heat in the fourth quarter and scored 10 points to Valentine’s 2 points and brought home a 44 to 28 victory.

