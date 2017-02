Thursday, February 9, 2017, the Badgers hosted North Central. The Lady Badgers lost with a score of 37-55. Scoring by quarters: Valentine - 8, 12, 13, 4 = 37 North Central - 9, 18, 12, 16 = 55 Sarah Shelbourn was lead scorer with 11 followed by Sherridan Bancroft with 8.

