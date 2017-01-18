Badgers have a busy week

The Valentine Badger basketball team had a busy week. They began by hosting Winner, Tuesday, January 10, 2017. The Lady Badgers lost with a score of 25-55.

Scoring by quarters:

Valentine - 8, 6, 9, 2 = 25

Winner - 9, 19, 8, 19 = 55

Mataya Eklund had six points followed by Sherridan Bancroft with 5, Allison Hitchcock, and Sarah Shelbourn each with 4, Torrie Tinant with 3, and Anna Perrett with 2.

There were 2 free throws for the Lady Badgers, 7 offensive and 18 defensive rebounds, and 9 steals.

The Badgers also lost to the Warriors with a score of 35-54.

Scoring by quarters:

Valentine - 3, 12, 16, 4 = 35

Winner - 14, 7, 16, 17 = 54

Kooper Reece was the lead scorer with 11. Adding to the scoreboard were Newt Bussinger, Logan O’Kief, and James Battershaw each with 5, Jacob Flannery with 4, Jaydon Owen and Taylor Long each with 2, and Trevor Ormesher 1.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/