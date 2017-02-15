Badgers win District C4 Title

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

February 10-11, 2017 was a busy time for the Badgers as they competed in NSAA Class C District 4 wrestling. The team placed first with 264; Broken Bow in second place with 153; Kearney Catholic, 138; Ord, 127.5; Chase County, 125; Bridgeport, 109; Gordon-Rushville, 70; Mitchell, 56; Arcadia\Loup City, 55; Hershey, 54; Ravenna, 48; Minden, 40; Southern Valley, 40; Ainsworth, 26; Kimball, 26; Loomis\Bertrand, 20.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467