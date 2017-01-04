B/G Storm claims fifth place at McCook Central/Montrose Invite

by Coach John Hansen

The B/G Storm team claimed fifth place at the MCM Fighting Cougars Invitational Tournament that was held on Friday, December 30, 2016 in Salem. There were 19 teams involved in this tournament. Team scores: 1. Canton 198; 2. Philip Area 188; 3. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 172; 4. Winner 152.5; 5. Burke/Gregory 114; 6. Howard 112; 7. McCook Central/ Montrose 106; 8. Potter County 105.5; 9. Bon Homme/Scotland 92.5; 10. Parker 80; 11. Mt. Vernon/ Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 74; 12. Flandreau 72; 13. Dakota Valley 63; 14.Wolsey/Wessington 62; 15. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 44; 16. Kingsbury County 34.5; 17. Marion/Freeman 29; 18. Lyman 14; 19. Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0.