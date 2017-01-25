B/G Storm claims fifth place at Winner Invitational Tourney

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 1:31pm News Staff
Coach John Hansen

The B/G Storm team claimed fifth place at the Winner Invitational Tournament that was held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Winner. There were 10 teams involved in this tournament. Team scores: 1. Philip Area, 236; 2. Winner, 190; 3. Redfield/Doland, 181; 4. Mobridge/ Pollock, 145; 5. Burke/Gregory, 143; 6. Bon Homme/Scotland, 137; 7. Potter County, 135.5; 8. Sunshine Bible Academy, 48; 9. Sully Buttes, 30 and 10. Lower Brule, 0

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467