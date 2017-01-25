B/G Storm claims fifth place at Winner Invitational Tourney

The B/G Storm team claimed fifth place at the Winner Invitational Tournament that was held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Winner. There were 10 teams involved in this tournament. Team scores: 1. Philip Area, 236; 2. Winner, 190; 3. Redfield/Doland, 181; 4. Mobridge/ Pollock, 145; 5. Burke/Gregory, 143; 6. Bon Homme/Scotland, 137; 7. Potter County, 135.5; 8. Sunshine Bible Academy, 48; 9. Sully Buttes, 30 and 10. Lower Brule, 0

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/