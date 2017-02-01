B/G Storm claims second place at Ainsworth Invitational Tournament

The B/G Storm team claimed second place at the Ainsworth Invitational Tournament that was held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in Ainsworth, NE. There were 13 teams involved in this tournament. Winning the tournament was Valentine, literally blowing away the competition, scoring 262.5 points for their first place finish to Burke/Gregory’s 147.5. Valentine has one of the top teams in their class in the state of Nebraska this year, and we were certainly able to see that with the team that was very strong through 14 weight classes.