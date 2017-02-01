BOWLING RESULTS

Tri City League 1/26/17 Rods Sport Shop, 77-43; The Richards, 74-46; Gregory Lanes, 69 1/2-50 1/2; Stellas, 62 1/2-57 1/2; Cats, 54 1/2-65 1/2; Home Town Automotive, 51 1/2-68 1/2; Wilson Heating, 48-72; Agri West Agency, 43-77; HTG: Stellas, 970; HTS: Stellas, 2680; HIG: Kelly Frank, 279; HIS: Kelly Frank, 730. Splits picked up by: Augie Bortz, 3-10; Mark Rajewich, 3-10; Jeff Peters, 3-10; Dave VanMetre, 3-10.

