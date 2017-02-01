BOWLING RESULTS

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 12:52pm News Staff
Tri City League 1/26/17 Rods Sport Shop, 77-43; The Richards, 74-46; Gregory Lanes, 69 1/2-50 1/2; Stellas, 62 1/2-57 1/2; Cats, 54 1/2-65 1/2; Home Town Automotive, 51 1/2-68 1/2; Wilson Heating, 48-72; Agri West Agency, 43-77; HTG: Stellas, 970; HTS: Stellas, 2680; HIG: Kelly Frank, 279; HIS: Kelly Frank, 730. Splits picked up by: Augie Bortz, 3-10; Mark Rajewich, 3-10; Jeff Peters, 3-10; Dave VanMetre, 3-10.
 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467