Gorillas earn win at DSU Classic

The Gregory Gorillas hit the pavement on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, as they went on the road to Presho and fell by a score of 65- 64 to the Lyman Raiders. Gregory fell behind early as the iron was unkind to the Gorillas in the first quarter. The Raiders held a 13-10 lead after one quarter before both teams exploded in the second quarter for 21 points and the Gorillas trailed at halftime by a score of 31-34.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/