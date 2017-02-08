Gorillas earn win at DSU Classic

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:54am News Staff
Gregory 64 Lyman 65
The Gregory Gorillas hit the pavement on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, as they went on the road to Presho and fell by a score of 65- 64 to the Lyman Raiders. Gregory fell behind early as the iron was unkind to the Gorillas in the first quarter. The Raiders held a 13-10 lead after one quarter before both teams exploded in the second quarter for 21 points and the Gorillas trailed at halftime by a score of 31-34.
 

